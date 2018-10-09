NO2 Sensors Market Technological Breakthroughs 2018

|

NO2 sensor is a high temperature device widely used for the purpose of detecting nitrogen oxides in a combustion environment. NO2 gas sensors are a kind of device that helps to detect the concentration of NO2 gas and then convert them into an electrical signal. NO2 gas sensors are used for the purpose of sensing concentration of different flammable and toxic gases and it is witnessing growing demand from the industrial, automotive and petrochemical sector. NO2 gas sensors in the industrial applications are being used for the purpose of detecting gas leakage and also for the purpose of monitoring the indoor and outdoor air quality in different industrial sector. It helps to detect the existence of poisonous and combustible gases and therefore it helps to prevent any sort of mishap.

For purpose of doing in depth analysis, the NO2 Sensor market has been segmented on the basis of product types, applications and geography. Based on the application the market has been segmented mainly into four types: automotive interior system, body control modular system, advanced driver assistance system and exhaust system. By type the NO2 Sensor market has been segmented into two types they are like Oxygen (O2) Sensor and the NOx Sensor. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segments across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Reduction of the nitrogen oxide gas emission and the use of different types of alternative gases such as shale gas which is being used for the electricity generation is expected to act as a restraining factor for the NO2 Sensor market from achieving its full potential. Technological and product innovation in digital gas sensor kit, ultra-low power gas module kit and respiratory irritant analog sensor developer Kit technologies among others is fast replacing the demand of NO2 sensors which creates irritation in lungs, nose and eyes. This is acting as a restraining factor in the growth of NO2 Sensor market. Key Manufacturers are uninterruptedly focusing on the development of various specialized types of sensors based on its various functionalities like emission sensor and the gas sensor among others, which is a part of their competitive strategy.

By type of products, the Oxygen (O2) Sensor held the largest market share because of its development in the laser technology and associate methods for the purpose of oxygen sensing. However, the NOx sensor is projected to achieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Ease of operations and high rate of usage of NO2 sensors in automation industry makes it the most appropriate choice for various end user segments.

Geographically, the NO2 Sensor market is mainly driven by Asia Pacific region. Growing demand of NO2 sensors in automotive and medical applications industry is driving the Asia Pacific region. Rapidly growing demand of emissions and safety requirements for automobiles is expected to drive the NO2 Sensor market rapidly. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecasted period from 2017-2025 owing to the presence of huge number of medical application equipment manufacturers in countries like South Korea and Japan among others.