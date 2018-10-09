Now user can also add ‘Logo’ to the Videos with ‘Auto Video Stamper’ Application!

|

‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’, a prominent IT association of Surat, known for creating extraordinary Android applications and surprising their clients by giving impressive features in each application updates! Recently, they have included another function in ‘Auto Video Stamper’ application named ‘Watermark Logo’.

Before, there were ‘DateTime Stamp, GPS Stamp, and Signature Stamp (Add Text to Video)’. Now, the addition of ‘Watermark Logo’ resembles a cherry on the cake for all ‘Auto Video Stamper’ users!

Here are some noticeable highlights of this application:

1) A client can include ‘4 Stamps’ at a moment!

2) ‘ON/OFF Toggle’ for each stamp; switch on just those which are required!

3) ‘Watermark Logo’ can be uploaded from the ‘Mobile Gallery’.

4) A choice to pick ‘Current Date and Time’ or ‘Custom Timestamp’.

5) Various ‘Text style Formats’ and facility to set ‘Stamp Position, Stamp Color, and Date Format’!

6) A user can ‘Preview’ the customized stamp before adding to the ‘Video Clips’!

The ‘Auto Video Stamper’ application furnishes such a basic User Interface so that any newbie can utilize it easily. They simply need to open the application, customize each stamp, review the stamp, and capture a video from the inbuilt camera of the gadget, wait for some time and a stamp will be auto added to it!

Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech says that “Listening to the client’s suggestions and criticisms help them to add more effectiveness and improvements in their products!”.