Professional Study of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Industry with Forecast 2024 | Axiom MRC

Axiom MRC Added an, “Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Report, By Type, Application, Polyvinyl Chloride, End User and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Halogen free flame retardant are substance or components which are added to other materials including plastics, coating and textile to prevent the spread of fire.
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Outlook
A major part of this demand comes from the global plastic industries. Since all carbon-based materials are combustible, and the use of plastics is so widespread, there is a need to decrease the risk of fire related accidents. The flame retardant can be mixed with the base material or chemically bonded to it. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the halogen-free flame retardant market.
The halogen-free flame retardant market has a developing potential owing to the rising demand for halogen free flame retardant in the replacement of halogen based flame retardants material in various industrial sector and stringent environmental regulations and fire safety standards for residential and commercial buildings.
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Segmental Overview
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market by Type
By type the market is bifurcated into, aluminium hydroxide, organo-phosphorus chemicals and other.
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market by Application
Likewise, by application, the global halogen-free flame retardant market is segmented into, polyolefins, unsaturated polyester (UPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), rubber, styrenics and others. Other applications include engineered thermoplastic and epoxy resin.
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market by End Users
Based on end user industry, the halogen-free flame retardant market is categorized into, electrical & electronics, building & construction and transportation.
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market by Geography
By geography, the global halogen-free flame retardant market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Key Players
Some of the key participants of the global halogen-free flame retardant market are ClariantLANXESS, ICL, Albemarle Corporation, Nabaltech AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V, Huber Engineered Materials, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A, etc.
