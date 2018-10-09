Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market is registering a healthy US$4.9 bn CAGR between 2017 and 2024

|

Ultra-low alpha metals possess the alpha emission rate of 0.002 cph/cm2 (the unit cph/cm2 stands for counts per hour per centimeter square) or less. Alpha emission of a material can be defined as transformation or decaying of one atom into another with mass number reduced by four and atomic number reduced by two. The rate of alpha emission determines the grade of the metal as low alpha (<0.02 cph/cm2), ultra-low alpha (<0.002 cph/cm2), or super ultra-low alpha (<0.001 cph/cm2).

Ultra-low alpha metals are segmented on the basis of product as ULA tin (tin alloys with the proportion of tin (Sn) being 99% or greater), ULA tin alloys (the proportion of tin (Sn) being less than or equal to 95% in the alloy and other constituent metals being silver (Ag) and copper (Cu)), ULA lead alloys (alloys with varying compositions of lead (Pb) and tin (Sn)) and ULA lead-free alloys (alloys that do not contain lead (Pb) at all or contain lead in a very low proportion (0.1%)).

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ultra-low-alpha-metals-market.html

Ultra-low alpha metals are predominantly employed in soldering fabrication in the flip chip technology sector. They are also used in plating, bumping, PCBs, semiconductor packaging, and circuit boards. The requirement for these components is mainly in the industries including electronics, medical, aviation, automotive, and telecommunication.

The report estimates and forecasts the ultra-low alpha metal market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons/kilograms) and revenue (US$ Mn/US$ thousand) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the ultra-low alpha metal market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the ultra-low alpha metal market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of ultra-low alpha metal and global average price trend analysis.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19562

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the ultra-low alpha metal market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for ultra-low alpha metal between 2017 and 2025.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the ultra-low alpha metal market by dividing it into product, end-user industry and geography segments. The products have been segmented into ULA tin, ULA tin alloys, ULA lead alloys and ULA lead-free alloys. The end-user industries are segmented into aviation, automotive, electronics, medical, telecommunication and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of ultra-low alpha metal in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Indium Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Pure Technologies, and Alpha Assembly Solutions. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com