United States Pressure Reducing Valve Market 2018 Share, Geographic Segmentation and Revenue Analysis till 2025
09th October 2018 – United States Pressure Reducing Valve Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Pressure reducing valve is a means designed for decreasing or sustaining the pressure of the fluid, gas and vapor on the opening side. It reduces the extremely unbalanced force to a force that can be regulate by means of the spring device.
The Pressure Reducing Valve has a number of applications, in industry, for regulating the various types of liquids, chemical, steam and gas. The pressure reducing valve provides safety counter to leak and drops down the pressure of the fluid and gas that is used in different industries. Likewise, it assists in the averting the high temperature of the pipes.
Driving factors responsible for the growth of United States pressure reducing valve market are growth of oil & gas manufacturing and increasing usage of the pressure reducing valves in fire protection lorries for the pressure regulating machinery. Moreover, the domestic and commercial class pressure reducing valves are utilized to decrease the water pressure, is the leading issues those are lashing the development of the industry.
United States pressure reducing valve industry is categorized based on material used for the body, pressure, temperature, application, end-use business. Based on product type, the market is classified as piston type pressure reducing valve and diaphragm pressure reducing valve. Based on body material, the industry is classified as stainless steel, cast steel, bronze, cast iron, ductile iron, and carbon steel.
Based on pressure, the pressure reducing valve market is classified as 50-200 psig, 201-500 psig, 501-800 psig, and above 800 psig. Based on temperature, the industry is classified as 10 – 100 F, 101-250 F, 251-400 F, 401-550 F, 551-700 F, and Above 700 F. Based on application, the market is classified as gas application, steam application and liquid application.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Pentair
- Curtiss-Wright
- GE Mooney
- Elster
- Emerson
- Weir Group
- Festo
- Valvitalia
- Kosmek
- Parker
- Wuzhong Instrument
- Watts
- Eaton and many others
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- 50-200 psig
- 201-500 psig
- 501-800 psig
- Above 800 psig
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Oil and Gas
- Water Industry
- Power Generation
- Others
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
- The West
- Southwest
- The Middle Atlantic
- New England
- The South
- The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Pressure Reducing Valve in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
