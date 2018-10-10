Main Menu

Dg Sets Manufacturers in India – KOEL Green by Kirloskar

| October 10, 2018

KOEL Green is one of the leading dg sets manufacturers in India, presents a fuel effective portable generator: the KOEL Silent diesel generator, a product of high class technology and years of testing. This portable generator has the most required response to step loads, which makes it the right fit for starting large or special purpose motors.
As one of the top diesel generator manufacturers in India, we take our duty of serving our customers very seriously. Our team will help you select GenSets and set them up quickly.
To buy KOEL diesel generator, visit http://koelgreen.com/diesel-generator

