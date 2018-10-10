Essential Oil Market, Size & Trends – Industry Report, 2017 – 2024

|

The Essential Oil Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of essential oil.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the essential oil market include Biolandes, dTERRA International, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Farotti SRL, H.Reynaude & Fils, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Sydney Essential Oils Co. Pty Ltd, The Lebermuth Company, West India Species, Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from the food and beverage industry is the major factor driving the market growth. Also, rising application across cosmetics and toiletries and aromatherapy for the fragrant product is another major factor boosting the market growth. Further, changing consumer preferences towards flavored food products and beverages is again propelling the market growth. Additionally, growing demand from pharmaceutical is likely to offer new opportunity growth to the market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of essential oil.

Market Segmentation

The broad essential oil market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Orange

• Eucalyptus

• Corn mint

• Peppermint

• Citronella

• Lemon

• Lime

• Clover Leaf

• Spearmint

• Others

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Medical

• Cleaning & Home

• Spa & Relaxation

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for essential oil in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

