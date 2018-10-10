Main Menu

EURO BELGIUM CRAFT BEER AND FOOD SCIENCE SUMMIT

| October 10, 2018


It gives us great pleasure to warmly welcome you all to “Conference on Craft Beer and Food Science” which will be held in Brussels, Belgium Europe during March 28-29, 2019.The conference is a highly organized campaign with the theme “Education And Growing Popularity Of Craft Beer And Food Science” which will be the best stage for all the Scientists, Professor’s, Scholars and Clinical Research Organizations to gather on a single platform that helps to gain knowledge from current issues and innovations in the field of Craft Beer and Food Science.

