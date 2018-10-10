Main Menu

LANXESS adjusts prices for products for the treatment of water and liquid media

| October 10, 2018

Cologne – Specialty Chemicals Company LANXESS is to increase its prices worldwide for ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis membrane elements and iron oxide Adsorbers by an average of five percent effective October 1, 2018. The price increases due to rising operating costs vary depending on the area of application.

LANXESS is one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and solutions for water treatment. The premium products of the Liquid Purification Technologies (LPT) business unit make an important contribution to industrial water and wastewater treatment, drinking water purification, the food and beverage industry and numerous important processes in the chemical industry.

Detailed information on the products of the LPT business unit can be found on the internet at http://lpt.lanxess.com.

The LPT business unit of LANXESS currently employs over 500 people worldwide. LPT is part of LANXESS’s Performance Chemicals segment, which achieved sales of EUR 1.44 billion in 2017.

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Highly Transparent Low Iron Glass Market Demand, Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis 2023

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Highly Transparent Low Iron Glass” Market.'Read More

Stick Packaging Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2024

Our latest research report entitled Stick Packaging Market (by end-user (food, beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals,Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *