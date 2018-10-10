Residential Security Market Global Development Industry Trends and Future Outlook to 2023

|

Market Highlights

Residential security refers to security and safety of residential buildings and individuals. It is an electronic system that primarily takes care of the overall security of consumer’s residence, especially when away from home. In the past few years, global residential security market witnessed significant growth, owing to the development of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), along with various advanced residential security equipment.

Factors driving the global residential security market include significant growth in IoT and sensor technology, decreasing cost of security equipment such as security cameras, increasing need for advanced residential protection plans and security solutions, and amplified adoption of smart security devices, globally. Real-time updates of activities taking place can be accessed through security devices over smartphones or tablets.

Major Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Tyco International Ltd.,

ASSA Abloy AB,

Allegion,

UTC Fire & Security,

Control4,

Nortek Security and Control,

ADT Security Services,

Bosch Security Systems,

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company and others.

According to MRFR, the global Residential Security market is growing rapidly over ~8.53% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 44.8 billion by the end of forecast period

Key Findings:

By product, security cameras hold the major market share and has generated USD 6.6 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 9.61% CAGR through the forecast period.

By solution, audio-video surveillance holds the major market share and generated USD 7.2 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 9.35% CAGR through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with 10.22% of CAGR and is expected to reach at market size of USD 12.2 billion by the end of forecast period.

Market Synopsis:

Global Residential Security Market is expected to witness rapid growth in the demand for the components and systems. Growing economy in Asian countries, increasing disposable income and need of a secure security system around the world is expected to drive the market. Also, increasing awareness about latest technology and their use in residential security and growth of IOT also playing major role in overall market growth.

Security Market is very fragile as new innovations keeps taking place in this sector. In the past few years, demand for residential security systems have increased rapidly and the major factor identified are increase in crime rates and shortage of security personnel’s around the world.

Growing urbanization and globalization is one of the biggest factor which is driving the market of residential security. In the past couple of years, there has been rapid growth in urbanization, industry growth and job creation which has directly impacted the demand for the residential security solutions.

One of the major challenge which is affecting the market growth is non-cooperation of the residents. People living in big societies desire to have an intelligent security system but also oppose for the implementation of cameras and other equipment’s.

Segmentation:

The Global Residential Security Market has been segmented on the basis of product, solution, residential type and region. On the basis of product, the residential security system market has been segmented as smart locks, sensors, security alarms, fire sprinklers & extinguishers and security cameras. On the basis of solution, the residential security market is sub-segmented into audio-video surveillance, home integrated system, fire protection, alert system and access control management. The residential security market is segmented on the basis of type of residency. We have considered two types of residencies as apartment and independent. On the basis of geography, the global residential security market has been segmented into four regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of residential security market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market of Residential Security, By Region with market share of 41.5% in the year 2016 and has been valued at USD 10.1 billion in the year 2016. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and is expected to reach at market size of USD 12.2 billion by the end of forecast period owing to the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region have a huge growth potential and provide a favorable environment for product manufacturers.

