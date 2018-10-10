United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Report 2018 – Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Mitsubishi Electric

|

The “United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2025”presents an in-depth assessment of the proton therapy market dynamics, its opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and also discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for proton therapy in United States and Japan. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of the U.S. proton therapy centers (installed base) and treatment room by company. The report also provides information on the current applications of proton therapy and comparative analysis with a focus on the pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies. The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, and current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on the number of patients treated at U.S. and Japan proton therapy centers. The report also includes an assessment of the U.S. and Japan’s reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US and Japan proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US and Japan proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, U.S. proton therapy centers developed by the companies, and recent development of the proton therapy market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are: Hitachi, Optivus, Ion Beam Applications(IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Key Findings:

1.United States proton therapy market will exhibit growth at a CAGR of over 15% up to 2025

2.The potential United States and Japan proton therapy market is set to cross US$ 10 Billion by 2025

3.In 2017, IBA accounted for the highest number of proton therapy centers in the United States

4.Hitachi has the second highest number of treatment rooms in the United States and Japan

5.Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Merged Their Proton Therapy System Business

This independent 160-page report has been analysed from 15 viewpoints:

1.United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis(2012 – 2025)

2.United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment(2012 – 2025)

3.United States and Japan Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

4.United States and Japan Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

5.United States and Japan Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

6.Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

7.United States and Japan Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Center

8.United States and Japan Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

9.Proton Therapy Current Applications

10.Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

11.Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

12.Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

13.Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

14.Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

15.Major Companies Analysis

