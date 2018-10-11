Lime Rock Resources – Oil & Gas – Deals and Alliances Analysis, Growth Drivers, Trends, and Forecast till 2025

|

Lime Rock Resources – Oil & Gas – Deals and Alliances Profile provides you comprehensive data and trend analysis of the company’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), partnerships and financings. The report provides detailed information on Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnership transactions recorded by the company over a five year period. The report offers detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value categorized into deal types, sub-sector and regions.

we derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house Oil & Gas eTrack deals database, and primary and secondary research.

Scope

Financial Deals – Analysis of the company’s financial deals including Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships.

Deals by Year – Chart and table displaying information encompassing the number of deals and value reported by the company by year, for a five year period.

Deals by Type – Chart and table depicting information including the number of deals and value reported by the company by type such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity/Debt Offering etc.

Deals by Region – Chart and table presenting information on the number of deals and value reported by the company by region, which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.

Deals by Sub-sector – Chart and table showing information on the number of deals and value reported by the company, by sub-sector.

Major Deals – Information on the company’s major financial deals. Each such deal has a brief summary, deal type, deal rationale; and deal financials and target Company’s (major public companies) key financial metrics and ratios.

Business Description – A brief description of the company’s operations.

Key Employees – A list of the key executives of the company.

Important Locations and Subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key centers of operation and subsidiaries of the company.

Key Competitors – A list of the key competitors of the company.

Key Recent Developments – A brief on recent news about the company.

Reasons to Buy

Get detailed information on the company’s financial deals that enable you to understand the company’s expansion/divestiture and fund requirements

The profile enables you to analyze the company’s financial deals by region, by year, by business segments and by type, for a five year period.

Understand the company’s business segments’ expansion / divestiture strategy

-The profile presents deals from the company’s core business segments’ perspective to help you understand its corporate strategy.

Access elaborate information on the company’s recent financial deals that enable you to understand the key deals which have shaped the company

Detailed information on major recent deals includes a summary of each deal, deal type, deal rationale, deal financials and Target Company’s key financial metrics and ratios.

Equip yourself with detailed information about the company’s operations to identify potential customers and suppliers.

The profile analyzes the company’s business structure, locations and subsidiaries, key executives and key competitors.

Stay up-to-date on the major developments affecting the company

Recent developments concerning the company presented in the profile help you track important events.

Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research

Key elements such as break up of deals into categories and information on detailed major deals are incorporated into the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

Note*: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.

Table of content

Table of Contents 3

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 4

Lime Rock Resources, Oil & Gas, Deals By Year, 2012 to YTD 2018 5

Lime Rock Resources, Oil & Gas Deals By Type, 2012 to YTD 2018 6

Lime Rock Resources, Oil & Gas, Deals By Region, 2012 to YTD 2018 7

Lime Rock Resources, Oil & Gas, Deals By Sector, 2012 to YTD 2018 8

Lime Rock Resources, Oil & Gas, Deals Summary, 2012 to YTD 2018 9

Lime Rock Resources, Oil & Gas, Deal Details 10

Asset Purchase 10

ConocoPhillips To Sell Oil And Natural Gas Properties In Texas To Lime Rock For US$230 Million 10

Natural Resource Partners Completes Sale Of Non-Operated Oil And Gas Assets In Williston Basin To Lime Rock Resources For US$116.1 Million 11

Sheridan Production Sells Oil And Gas Assets In Permian Basin To Lime Rock Resources For US$132.3 Million 12

Lime Rock Resources Acquires Additional Interest In East Velma Oil Properties In Oklahoma 13

Asset Transactions 14

Lime Rock Resources Completes Sale Of Williston Basin Properties In North Dakota 14

Lime Rock Plans To Sell Anadarko Basin Oil And Gas Properties In Oklahoma, Texas And Kansas 15

Lime Rock Resources Plans To Sell Oil And Gas Assets In Anadarko Basin In Oklahoma, Texas And Kansas 16

Lime Rock Resources Completes Sale Of Oil Assets In Garza County 17

Lime Rock Resources Plans To Sell Ozark Non-Operated Assets In Arkansas And Oklahoma 18

Lime Rock Resources Completes Sale Of Certain Non-Operating Oil And Gas Assets In Texas 19

Lime Rock R

