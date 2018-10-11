PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Primary & Secondary Research, Projection, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast by 2023

|

Market synopsis

PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market is a solution that has been developed for the enterprises, different industries such as IT & Telecommunication, government organizations and others to reduce the cost of buying new devices, and other associated expenses. There are various benefits of these solutions including data recovery, configurations, data backup, help desk support, and asset management. Also, PCaaS tracks the location and status of the systems, leading to increase in security. There are several devices that PCaaS track from mobile phones to the PC. One of the factors that is driving the PCaaS market is decrease in IT staffing expenses and workload. Another factor that is driving the market is the increasing demand for PCaaS by different organizations for reducing the service and IT workload in the organization. Accordingly, this prompts the decrease in the IT group of the customer’s organization diminishing the cost.

Based on organization size, the PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market has been segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises tend to dominate the PCaaS market by organization size due to high pay capacity. Similarly, to increase the profit by cost-cutting is another benefit of PCaaS by providing the systems on the lease. As the PCaaS follows the OPEX model that enables the enterprises in prioritizing their investments by leasing PCs and associated services instead of purchasing high-cost PCs, it reduces the cost and increases the profits by tracking the expenses on a daily basis. This minimizes the complexity, impact of the technology obsolescence and leads to the increase the efficiency of enterprises.

Based on offering, the PCaaS market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The service segment is expected to dominate the PCaaS market by offering, followed by hardware, and software. There are several key players such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo Group Ltd, and others that are offering the services of PCaaS for enterprises, organizations and other different industries. These services provide various benefits to organizations, industries or other end-users such as reduction in help desk volume, increase in productivity, and policy compliance.

Based on verticals, the PCaaS market has been segmented into BFSI, government, education, healthcare and life science, IT and telecommunication, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment dominate the PCaaS market by vertical due to increasing demand for the PCaaS in these industries by both small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of PC as a Service are Dell Inc. (US), HP Inc.(US), Lenovo Group (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Amazon Web Services (US), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (US), Utopic Software LLC (US), Computer Generated Solutions (US), Cybercore Technologies (US), and Bizbang, LLC (US).

Segmentation.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

By offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, education, IT & telecommunication healthcare & life sciences, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for PCaaS is estimated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of PCaaS market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the PCaaS market due to early adoption of the solution in the region and presence of the major players in the market for PCaaS. The main factor driving the PCaaS market in this region is high demand for PCs in various industries such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government agencies, BFSI, and others. Similarly, the SMEs are adopting these services as there are various benefits that are provided by these service providers such as licensed software, maintenance service, computer repair, and data recovery during urgency. These services reduce the overall cost of an organization or a company. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2018–2023 due to the rising investments made by the IT & telecommunication companies in various developing nations. Additionally, the rise in the awareness among the organization related to the PCaaS in Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow the PCaaS market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

PCaaS market is witnessing a major growth trend due to increasing demand for these services from small & medium enterprises to large enterprises.

In October 2017, Dell had a collaboration with the sister organization VMware to provide PCaaS offering by means of which the organizations can pay monthly fee for PCs to include integration with VMware AirWatch endpoint management software to automate the provisioning of Windows 10 desktops.

