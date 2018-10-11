Pigment Additives Market to Grow Substantially at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2018 to 2022: Industry Report
11 October 2018: Pigment additives enhance the properties of pigments that are used in paints, coatings, and printing inks.
Analysts forecast the global pigment additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigment additives market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of inorganic pigments, organic pigments and other pigments.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pigment-additives-market-2018-2022/request-sample
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Pigment Additives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Evonik Industries
- Huntsman International
- Solvay
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pigment-additives-market-2018-2022
Market driver
- Increasing use of pigment additives in decorative paints and coatings
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- Stringent regulations on the use of pigments by the food industry
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Emergence of VOC- and APE-free solutions
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Related News
Vessel Traffic Management System Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2025
The Vessel Traffic Management system is open, flexible, and contains modular architecture, which gives aRead More
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market To Touch US$ 50.4 Bn By 2026
Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a report on the global market for IP multimediaRead More