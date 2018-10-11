Safety light curtains Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2023
Market Highlights:
Globally, the safety light curtains market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The emergence of industrial revolution 4.0 and rising industrial automation is expected to be driving factor for the growth of safety light curtains market.
Safety light curtains are photoelectric presence sensors, designed to protect workforces against injuries related to hazardous machine motion, enabling a safer work environment. Light curtains offer optimal safety allowing greater productivity. They are the more ergonomically sound solution in comparison to the mechanical guards and also increase the durability of machinery.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5914
Hence, these are widely used in industrial production processes that are becoming increasingly automated to decreases the labor cost of the industries, which in turn, is driving the market growth of safety light curtains, globally.
Acknowledging the fabulous growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future in its recently published study report asserts that the global safety light curtains global market is expected to reach USD 1190 Mn. by 2023 growing at a CAGR of approx. 5% over the forecast period 2017-2023.
Additional factors substantiating the market growth include growing safety concerns in the industries and manufacturing units and the emergence of industrial revolution 4.0. Also, the augmenting demand for safety light curtains in the food and beverage industry especially in the packaging sector.
On the other hand, the constant repairing and maintenance activities services are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
The major driving factors for the safety light curtains market include a surge in a number of accident cases in industries, the emergence of industrial revolution 4.0, and rise in demand for safety light curtains in the food and beverage especially packaging industry. On the flip side, the constant repairment and maintenance services are expected to be an impelling factor for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Players:
OMRON Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Electric Works (Japan)
Banner Engineering (U.S.)
Carlo Gavazzi Holding (Switzerland)
Datalogic (Italy)
A. Schmersal Holding (Germany)
Leuze electronic (Germany)
Pinnacle Systems (U.S.)
Rockwell Automation (U.S.)
Keyence (Japan)
Sick (Germany)
Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)
ReeR (Italy)
Global Safety Light Curtains Market – Segments
The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for an easy grasp.
By Components: Light Emitting Diodes, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Displays, and Enclosures among others.
By Safety Level Types: Type 2, and Type 4, among others.
By Resolution: 9 to 24 mm, 25-90mm and more than 90 mm.
By End-Users: Automotive, Food & Beverages, Semiconductors & Electronics, and Healthcare, among others.
By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the Safety Light Curtains market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.
Asia Pacific is presumed to have a significant growth in the safety light curtains market. China, South Korea, Japan, India are the leading countries in the region. Owing to inexpensive labor and acquainted with manufacturing hubs in the region. North America is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in safety light curtains market over the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in safety light curtains market. This growth is due to the presence of robust manufacturing infrastructure which eventually increases the safety equipment for preventing industrial hazards.
Target Audience
Automation companies
End-user companies
System integrating companies
Safety light curtain component manufacturing companies
Safety light curtain providers
Automation consultants
Research organizations and consulting companies
Technology investors
Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
Continued…
LIST OF TABLES
Table1 Global Safety Light Curtains Market: By Region, 2017-2023
Table2 North America Safety Light Curtains Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Table3 Europe Safety Light Curtains Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Continued…
Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/safety-light-curtains-market-5914
LIST OF FIGURES
FIGURE 1 Global Safety Light Curtains Software Market Segmentation
FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology
FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Safety Light Curtains Software Market
Continued…
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Related News
Dynamic Series connectors from TE Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 11, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronicRead More
Safety light curtains Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2023
Market Highlights: Globally, the safety light curtains market is expected to have significant growth overRead More