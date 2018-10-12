5G: FIXED WIRELESS Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2023
Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “5G: Fixed Wireless Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
“5G: Fixed Wireless – An Early 5G Use Case”, a research report by GlobalData, examines the 5G fixed wireless (FWA) use cases for telcos. Leveraging primary and secondary research, the report provides an overview of the 5G FWA environment and assessment of the telcos initiatives to launch 5G FWA services.
Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-an-early-5g-use-case
Operators in some markets are competing to be first to market with commercial 5G. Fixed-wireless access (FWA) offers a way for operators to begin offering 5G services ahead of full standards and the availability of 5G- enabled mobile devices.5G FWA offers a stepping stone to future mobile 5G use cases, and future converged networks. The lessons learned from deploying 5G FWA can be leveraged for future 5G use cases.
The report is structured as follows –
– Section 1: Introduction – 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA); this section provides an introduction to the 5G FWA landscape
– Section 2: 5G FWA Considerations and Use Cases; this section looks at various technical, business, and market factors that influence 5G FWA use cases
– Section 3: Case Studies; this section analyses Verizon and AT&T’s 5G initiatives
– Section 4: Key findings and recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings, critical considerations, and recommendations.
Scope
– Fixed wireless to be first pre-standard 5G use case
– Fibre and spectrum considerations are important
– Operators should build flexible and diverse 5G portfolios.
Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/126242
Reasons to buy
– This Global Outlook report provides an overview of 5G FWA use cases for telcos to help executives understand market dynamics, formulate effective product development plans, optimize resource allocation, and return on investment.
– The report discusses key factors influencing 5G FWA, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos.
– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the different approaches that telcos are adopting to foster their presence within the 5G value chain and ecosystem.
Companies Mentioned:
AT&T
Corning
Ericsson
FiberTower
Google Fiber
Huawei
Nokia
Orange
Samsung
Starry
Straight Path Communications
Telus
Time Warner
Xfinity
XO Communications
Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/126242
Some Points from Toc:
Table of contents 3
List of exhibits 4
Executive summary 5
Section 1: Introduction – 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 6
Key use cases 7
Why 5G Fixed-Wireless Access? 8
Section 2: 5G FWA Considerations and Use Cases 9
5G Fixed Wireless – Technology Speed 10
5G Fixed Wireless – Spectrum 11
5G Fixed Wireless – Technology Limitations 12
5G Fixed Wireless – Types of Operators 13
5G Fixed Wireless – Operator Views 14
5G Fixed Wireless – Vendor Landscape 15
5G Fixed Wireless Use Case: Last-Mile Solution for Fiber Connectivity 16
5G Fixed Wireless Use Case: Backhaul For Mobile Services 17
Section 3: Case Studies 18
Case study: Verizon 19
Case study: AT&T 22
Section 4: Key findings and recommendations 24
Appendix 26
Acronyms and definitions 27
Companies mentioned 29
Related research 30
List of tables
List of Figures
Exhibit 1: Why fixed wireless? 8
Exhibit 2: 5G US timeline 10
Exhibit 3: Spectrum considerations for 5G FWA 11
Exhibit 4: Millimeter wave atmospheric absorption 14
Exhibit 5: Operators exploring 5G FWA 13
Exhibit 6: Ericsson estimation of 5G FWA cost 16
Exhibit 7: Small cell deployment projections 17
Exhibit 8: 28 GHZ band spectrum ownership 20
Exhibit 9: Broadband price comparisons 21
About US:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.
Contact US:
Name: Analytical research cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street,
8th floor, Manhattan,
New York 10007
Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448
Email: enquiry@arcognizance.com
Related News
Digital Voice Recorder Market Trend, Revenue, Features, Influence, Forecast, Industry till 2023
Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Digital Voice RecorderRead More
Laparoscopy Devices Market by Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue By Forecast 2018
Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Laparoscopy Devices MarketRead More