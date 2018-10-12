Main Menu

Day 02 – SOAK IN THE FESTIVE SPIRIT AT “JAI HO & MEERAS NAVRATR UTSAV 2018” WITH PREETI & PINKY

October 12, 2018

This festive year, at JAI HO & MEERA’s NAVRATRI UTSAV 2018 with PREETI & PINKY, celebrate the enchanting Navratri Festival with a new spirit, a new wave & new delights of your life. The Garbha season is on… let’s dance & soak ourselves in the jubilant upbeat festive carnival of Navratri at JAI HO & MEERAS NAVRATRI UTSAV 2018″ WITH PREETI & PINKY.

Mukesh Khanna and Gehna Vashishta graced the evening with their presence.

