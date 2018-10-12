Glass Packaging Market List of Data Sources, Abbreviations, Executive Summary Forecast 2012-2020

|

12 Oct 2018: Global Glass Packaging Market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the upcoming years on account of rising trend for alcoholic beverages and increase in the number of the beer industry. In 2013, the size of the industry was projected to be USD 48.97 billion. An increasing number of beer industry and increasing demand for alcoholic beverages in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe is anticipated to escalate the growth of the industry over the upcoming years. Glasses do not react with chemicals, and are reusable and highly sterile. Glass packaging has its wide applications in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food & beverages, cosmetics, wines, beers and ciders. Glass bottles exist in numerous colors, sizes and shapes. Beer, ciders and wines are packed in dark colored bottles owing to resistance for over-fermentation.

Growing implementation of glass packaging in food & beverages coupled with pharmaceuticals sector in light of its non-corrosive property is anticipated to fuel the demand. Moreover, numerous features including non-permeability, recyclability, and no reactions chemicals makes it an appropriate packaging material for numerous applications which include beverages, soft drinks, medical and beer. Rising consumer health awareness coupled with improving living standards is expected to stimulate glass packaging demand in pharmaceutical sector. Glass being ecological coupled with various on-going research and development to improve packaging, and to develop glasses which are 50% lighter when compared to the traditional forms, thus, the demand is anticipated to witness enormous potential over the next few years. Metal cans and plastic bottles act as substitutes to glass owing to their low cost and light weight.

Rising demand for metal cans and plastic bottles in aerosols, perfumes, and chemicals is anticipated to act as a restrain for the industry. Rising consumer awareness for hygiene packaging in food & beverage segment is expected to offer new opportunities over the upcoming years. Alcoholic beverages were observed to dominate the global market which accounted for more than 50% of the market share. The sector is anticipated to witness noteworthy rise over the upcoming years in light of appealing appearance provided by glass when compared to plastic. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages in numerous countries which include Germany, the U.S., India, China, and Brazil is expected to augment the market growth.

The beer was observed to account for a noteworthy volume share in light of its increasing consumption by the young age band, specifically in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe. Additionally, accessibility of numerous graphics, color, and shape in the packaging of beer is anticipated to be an important factor stimulating the growth rate of the market. The sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%. Growing requirement in pharmaceuticals sectors in light of its reusability and non-toxicity is anticipated to propel the market growth. In addition, growing pharmaceutical segment in the U.S., India, Canada, China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia will promote industry growth. Food & beverages segment is anticipated to decrease its share as a consequence of rising demand for flexible packaging such as plastics and paper.

In 2013, Asia Pacific glass packaging market was observed to account for more than 35% of the global market share. The market is anticipated to progress on account of escalating applications of glass in numerous consumer-centric industries which include alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages in India and China. High accessibility of raw materials such as silica is anticipated to impel sector growth. In 2013, Europe market was valued at USD 15,713.2 million, and is expected to experience noteworthy growth on account of rising number of beer industry majorly in Germany and France. Furthermore, increasing implementation of glass packaging in Turkey and Russia is anticipated to augment the growth of the industry.

North America is anticipated to illustrate rise in pharmaceutical packaging in light of technological innovations coupled with growing manufacturing base. Saudi Arabia is projected to experience enormous growth probability in light of rising pharmaceutical industry over the next few years. Companies provide packaging for various uses including non-alcoholic beverages, spirits, beer, food, wine, chemicals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, on-going product advancements and technological innovations to make glass bottles lighter weight, thus decreasing the energy needed to transport and produce them are anticipated to open new growth opportunities over the upcoming years

The key market players operating the market include Saint-Gobain, Owens Illinois Inc., Vetropack, Gerresheimer, and Ardagh were found to dominate the sector in 2015 and accounted for more than 33%. Few more participants include Tamron Co., Ltd., Piramal Glass Limited. Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Amcor, Bormioli Rocco SpA, Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH, Nihon Yamamura, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Wiegand-Glas, and Vidrala SA. The global industry is vastly fragmented in light of the existence of various medium and small sized companies. Numerous participants have to abide by the EU, the U.S. EPA and FDA regulations concerning to usage, disposal of glass and manufacturing.

