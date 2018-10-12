New Research Report: Ozone Disinfection Machine Market 2025 Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook

|

12th October, 2018- Ozone Disinfection Machine Market is amongst the most powerful disinfectant which inactivates bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The oxidizing power of ozone is seven times more powerful as compared to chlorine. The various benefits offered by these ozone disinfectants include its simplicity, easy operation since it does not require any kind of pre-treatment or after cleaning. It leaves no harmful residual which would be required to be removed post the cycle of disinfection and it is readily convertible to oxygen. Ozone disinfection machine offers patient comfort by not creating any resistant bacteria and is very economical since it uses only water, electricity, and oxygen for the generation of ozone gas as the disinfectant. The average operating cost of ozone disinfectant machines is legitimately low and these machines provide uniform disinfection. Along with disinfecting the room air, it also disinfects the virus-containing airborne droplets on the ceiling, wall, and also the underneath and backside of the machine.

Top Key Manufacturers of Ozone Disinfection Machine market are :-

Xylem

Ozonia

Mitsubishi Electric

Metawater

ProMinent

Toshiba

SUMITOMO PRECISION PRODUCTS

Other

Ozone Disinfection Machine Market by Product Type:

Glass Medium

Non-Glass Dielectric Medium

Ozone Disinfection Machine Market by Applications:

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Waterworks

Swimming Pool

Other

Geographical Analysis of Ozone Disinfection Machine Market:-

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Ozone disinfection machine is usually employed for medium to large sized plants post no less than secondary treatment. Adding to this, another major application of ozone disinfection machine is in waste water treatment for controlling the odor. Ozone disinfection has been widely used in Europe for years, however, this technology is least common in the U.S. The ozone disinfection process takes a shorter contact time, generally around 10 to 30 minutes. After the completion of the process, there is no regrowth of microorganisms, apart from those threatened by the particulates in the stream of waste water. Additionally, there exists a small number of safety issues associated with its handling and shipping.

The process of generation uses a substantial amount of electrical power. Hence, continuous responsiveness must be provided to the machine as to make sure the optimization of power for controlled disinfection performance. There should exist no leaky connection in and around the ozone disinfection machine. A very minute leak can also lead to undesirable ambient zone concentrations. Ozone possesses the limited property of solubility and decomposes more quickly when in water as compared to when in air. Together with this factor, ozone reactivity needs that the ozone contactor is well covered as well as it disseminates with the waste water as efficiently as possible.

