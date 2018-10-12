|

Experience VitrA’s Bathroom Collections at our re-designed spacious outlet!

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey, celebrates its newly re-vamped store at Asiatic Construction Company. It is a beautifully designed 1000-plus square feet in the heart of the bustling metropolis. VitrA invites architects, interior-designers and bathroom consultants to find zestful inspiration in the sheer visual treat of the dynamic bathroom collections of internationally acclaimed standards, that are enthusing architects and interior designers across the world.

Revolutionizing bathroom fittings in India, their products have a prestigious and luxurious look, with innovative technology and stylishly superior design, created by award-winning international designers. VitrA is the only brand offering every single component for bathrooms that are thematically harmonious.

Calling customers to their fabulous re-designed centre which starts from the ground floor and moving to entire first floor, exclusive to VitrA. Enjoy the sculptured beauty of Istanbul, Water Jewels, Memoria and more. Prepare to be amazed and delighted.