Asia Pacific Teleradiology Market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace to reach USD 0.29 Billion by 2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market was valued at USD 0.29 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 0.53 Billion at pace of 19.2% CAGR.

Teleradiology is a method used to transmit medical X-ray images such as X-rays, computed tomography and MRI from one location to another. The purpose of this medical image transmission is to allow easy visualization and interpretation for diagnosis or consultation by a radiologist. The teleradiology process is used to store digital X-ray images via the image and file system communication software (PACS). Teleradiology is used by emergency care clinics, hospitals and mobile imaging companies.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market is driven due to factors like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, dental problems, and bone injuries, growing geriatric population, growing awareness about teleradiology systems among people, growing adoption of teleradiology systems in healthcare facilities, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, rising funds for R&D activities, introduction of new digital technology devices, and advancement of technologies in medical sector is expected to drive the market growth.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market has been primarily divided into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for teleradiology due improving healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for teleradiology systems, and increasing government initiatives are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market are 4ways Healthcare Limited, RamSoft, Inc., Virtual Radiologic (vRAD), Agfa-Gevaert N.V., ONARD, Asia Pacific Diagnostics, Everlight Radiology, Sectra AB, and Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

