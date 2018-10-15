Automotive Battery Industry Strategies, Margin, Overview, Trends, Vendor To 2025

|

15 Oct 2018: Global Automotive Battery Market is expected to reach USD 95.57 billion by 2025 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Automotive Battery is a termed as a rechargeable battery that supplies electrical current to a motor vehicle to start an engine. Alternator supply power for the cars electrical system. The automotive battery industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.Rising number of the electric cars on the road, high investment in research and development sector, and rising government initiative to reduce carbon emission are documented as major factors of Automotive Battery Market that are estimated to enhance the groawth in the years to come. Also, vast growth in automotive sector, rising consumer preference for pollution free cars, and high demand from developing countries are another factors estimated to grow in coming years. Automotive Battery Market is segmented based on vehicle type, battery type, and region.

Commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two wheelers, electric vehicles, and others are the vehicle types that could be explored in Automotive Battery in the future period. Commercial vehicles may be heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle sector accounted for the largest market share of Automotive Battery and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Electric vehicles include plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV). In 2016, China sold more than 40% of the total electric cars. However, the electric vehicle sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

There are various types of batteries like nickel cadmium, lead acid battery, lithium ion, and others could be explored in Automotive Battery in the foremost period. Lead acid battery may be sealed and flooded. Lead-acid battery sector accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. These are efficient of high discharge rate, effortless in manufacturing, higher starting capability, and nominal maintenance. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are commonly used rechargeable batteries with double the energy density of Nickel-Cadmium batteries and superior constancy and security. Lithium (Li) is the lightest of all metals, has the maximum electrochemical potential, and offers the high energy density for weight.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the market in the coming years. Also, estimated to grow at highest CAGR of 9.2% in the years to come. This may be because of high demand in developing countries, high sale if motorcycles, commercial cars, and passenger cars, and production of enhanced and cost-efficient vehicles. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Automotive Battery in this region. However, in 2016, North America led the market. This may because or presence of key manufacturers in the region and rising demand for electric vehicles in Mexico and the United States.

The United States is a major consumer of Automotive Battery in the region, a government initiative to reduce carbon emission by manufacturing eco-friendly products. Instead, Europe is also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. The key players of Automotive Battery Market are GS Yuasa Corporation, A123 Systems, Exide Technologies, BYD Co. Ltd., EnerSys, and East Penn Manufacturing Company. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

