Fresher’s Party 2k18 at SISTec
Fresher’s Party 2K18 at SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec
When it comes to partying hard, nothing can stop the students of Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec. The fresher’s party which was held at SISTec on 13th Oct was a mix of great talent and all the fresher enthusiasm that one can ask for.
The students were thrilled with the presence of DJ who made sure there was never a dull moment with his hit tracks. Shortlisted students were picked up for competing for the final battle. Mr Honey Pawar & Ms. Kritika Rana Bagged up the title of Mr & Ms fresher’s 2K18.
#SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec
#VisitUs: http://www.sistec.ac.in/
Related News
Future Algae and Fungi Technology
It gives us great pleasure to warmly welcome you all to “Future Algae and FungiRead More
UPSC Maths Optional Coaching
Samskara IAS academy offers Civil Services Mains Optional Coaching with plenty of inspiration motivation andRead More