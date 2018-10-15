Langgam Performance Troupe (LPT) rolls out acting workshop series

|

15 October 2018, City of Taguig – The Langgam Performance Troupe (LPT), a contemporary performance company and research lab established in 2012, unveiled today its acting workshop series designed to enhance the creativity of participants which could be used on stage and off.

The acting workshop series consists of three (3) distinct but interrelated modules. The first module is titled the Personal Spectacle (November 10, 17, 24, and December 1, 2018); the second module is called Bodies as One (February 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2019); and the third module is Subjectifying the Object (May 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2019).

The workshop program comes on the heels of the return of Jenny Logico-Cruz, Langgam founder and artistic director, from the United Kingdom where she took up her Master’s Degree in London’s Theater and Performance: Viewing, Making, and Writing at the University of Roehampton. She graduated as a Distinction Awardee.

“The workshop series forms part of LPT’s education program. The three modules were developed over a period of two years through the examination of existing performance practices,” Logico-Cruz said. “Our acting workshops focus on the collective, cooperative, creative, and, above all, collaborative,” she added.

The first module or the Personal Spectacle goes beyond the introduction to the art of solo performance to a more experimental laboratory that enables participants to explore, define, and claim their own unique individual performance style and narrative.

The second module or Bodies as One was inspired by methods and exercises from Jerzy Grotowski, feminist theater practices, and contemporary performance practices. The module,

which incorporates LPT’s own ensemble work processes, experiments with the movement and physical possibilities of the ensemble.

The third module or Subjectifying the Object reconsiders a performer’s interaction and relationship with an object to elevate the status of the latter to become a character or a persona of its own. The object transforms from a decorative support into an equal and collaborator of the performance process.

Each module is scheduled on four Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Langgam headquarters in Taguig City with a culminating performance at the end of the workshop.

For workshop fees and other details, kindly get in touch with the Langgam Performance Troupe (LPT) at (0917) 548-1985; Facebook (LanggamPT); Instagram (langgampt); or langgamperformancetroupeinc@gmail.com.

