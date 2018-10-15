Middle-East And Africa Starter Feed Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends to 2023

|

Middle-East and Africa Starter Feed Market was worth USD 1.96 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.14%, to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2023. Starter feed is the mixture of dairy and highly digestible protein products, acidifiers, enzymes, probiotics and palatability agents like sweeteners and flavours with the raw materials that is generally available in the farm to obtain high performing pre-starter and starter diets. With the usage of quality starter feeds in the first weeks of animal farm, it may obtain much higher results on growth, nutritional and sanitary performance of animals. It allows the animal to adopt to the solid feed and consequently, improving assimilation of the following feeds. In addition, we also obtain a progressive growth and lower mortality.

Starter feeds are used in the different types of livestock farming such as poultry, swine, aquatic, ruminants. In poultry, it is used in newly hatched chicks ages 0-10 weeks in order to increase protein level up to 20%. It covers all the nutritional needs of the farm fish by improving the performance of the fish and contributes to increased production profitability. The starter feed for swine provides a balanced nutritional formulation and also helps in increase of swine population during initial growth stage to get accustomed to solid diet. In the livestock feed, oats are easier to feed to animals than other than grains because of their high fibre content and beta-glucans.

Major factors driving for the Middle-East and Africa Starter Feed Market are the increasing demand for the livestock products, adoption of precision nutrition techniques, growing people awareness about animal feed, rise in disposable income, favourable government policies in the animal industry, rise in livestock production, new products innovation and technological advancements in the farms. However, lack of awareness and high cost feed are restraining the growth of the Middle-East and Africa Starter Feed Market.

The Middle-East and Africa Starter Feed Market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, type, form, application and region. Based on the ingredients, the market is segmented into corn, wheat, oats, soybean, barley and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into medicated and non-medicated. Depending on the form, the market is segmented into pellets and crumbles. On the basis of application, the market is categorised into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic, equine and others. Medicated starter feed is anticipated to have the highest CAGR which is used to give livestock veterinary medicines. In ingredient type, Oats are projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2023. In application, Poultry is forecasted to have the highest revenue of the starter feed market during the forecast period. The market has been geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. The market is growing slowly because of many problems the region faces, in terms of battles and also, the unstable economy. However, countries like the USA, China and UK are investing in the region and this increased financial revenue will aid this sector in this region.

Major companies in the Middle-East and Africa Starter Feed Market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Roquette Freres S.A., Koninklijke DSM NV, Alltech and Associated British Foods Plc.

