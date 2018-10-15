Main Menu

Volleyball & Fine Arts competitions at SISTec Ratibad

| October 15, 2018

#SISTecRatibad
#MediaCoverage

SISTec Media Coverage of RGPV Nodal Level Volleyball Tournament and FineArts Competition at SISTec-Ratibad Campus. The Event was well coordinated and organised by SISTec-Ratibad and concluded with warm memories of celebration of sports and arts.

Sagar Group Of Institutions(SISTec-Ratibad Campus)
#VisitUs: http://www.sistecr.ac.in/

Education No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Future Algae and Fungi Technology

It gives us great pleasure to warmly welcome you all to “Future Algae and FungiRead More

UPSC Maths Optional Coaching

Samskara IAS academy offers Civil Services Mains Optional Coaching with plenty of inspiration motivation andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *