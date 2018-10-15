Volleyball & Fine Arts competitions at SISTec Ratibad
#SISTecRatibad
#MediaCoverage
SISTec Media Coverage of RGPV Nodal Level Volleyball Tournament and FineArts Competition at SISTec-Ratibad Campus. The Event was well coordinated and organised by SISTec-Ratibad and concluded with warm memories of celebration of sports and arts.
Sagar Group Of Institutions(SISTec-Ratibad Campus)
#VisitUs: http://www.sistecr.ac.in/
(Next News) Rhce exam chennai | bangalore »
Related News
Future Algae and Fungi Technology
It gives us great pleasure to warmly welcome you all to “Future Algae and FungiRead More
UPSC Maths Optional Coaching
Samskara IAS academy offers Civil Services Mains Optional Coaching with plenty of inspiration motivation andRead More