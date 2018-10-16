Advanced Driver Assistance System Adas Market foreseen to witness a striking development; Progressive CAGR 10.41% | Delphi Automotive PLC Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo

|

The global advanced driver assistance system market was estimated approximately USD 20.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 50.39 billion by 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.41%. Advanced driver assistance system is designed to increase the safety 006Ff the car and to maintain the safety of the road. The rising adoption of this system in compact cars is the key factor driving the market. Moreover, the regulations put forward by the government for compulsory installation of this system in each and every vehicle has augmented the growth of the market.

Advanced Driver Assistance System Adas Market: Competitive Insights

The leading competitors in the global advanced driver assistance system market are Delphi Automotive PLC Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, Texas Instruments, Autoliv Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Denso Corporation. Invention of new technologies and the mergers with various companies will the key factor for the growth of the market.

The Advanced Driver Assistance System is categorized based on:

By Solution:

Adaptive Front Lights

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Departure Monitoring System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Breaking,

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Others

By Components:

Sensors

LIDAR

Ultrasonic sensors

RADAR

Camera

Processor

Software

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Advanced Driver Assistance System Adas Market By Regions:

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

…

Some points from TOC:-

Chapter1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Government regulations for installation of ADAS

3.2.1.2. Implementation of ADAS in low cost cars as well

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. High Cost for installation

3.2.2.2. Complexity in the design procedure

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Developing trends for autonomous cars

3.2.4. Challenges

3.2.4.1. Threats regarding the security

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter5. Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Solution

Chapter6. Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Components

Chapter7. Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter8. Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Region

Chapter9. Company Profiles

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

