Discussion on ESMR – World’s most advanced treatment for Angina Heart Pain without Surgery

| October 16, 2018

At: Sibia Medical Centre.
Time: 2 to 3 pm on 28 October, 2018
For Registration Contact:
Email: info@SibiaMedicalCentre.com, Whatsapp: +91 9814034818
http://www.sibiamedicalcentre.com/

Contact Person:Dr S.S Sibia

Mobile No 9814034818

Address: B XIX 568 A, Cemetery Road / Atam Marg, Turn right after petrol pump Civil Lines, Near Fountain Chowk – Turn Right after Petrol Pump, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001

