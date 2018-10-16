Discussion on ESMR – World’s most advanced treatment for Angina Heart Pain without Surgery
Join this event
Discussion on ESMR – World’s most advanced treatment for Angina Heart Pain without Surgery
At: Sibia Medical Centre.
Time: 2 to 3 pm on 28 October, 2018
For Registration Contact:
Email: info@SibiaMedicalCentre.com, Whatsapp: +91 9814034818
http://www.sibiamedicalcentre.com/
Contact Person:Dr S.S Sibia
Mobile No 9814034818
Address: B XIX 568 A, Cemetery Road / Atam Marg, Turn right after petrol pump Civil Lines, Near Fountain Chowk – Turn Right after Petrol Pump, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001
« Need to Know About Online Jewellery Shopping (Previous News)
(Next News) Tulamama Celebrates Success as an Online Resource Where Hosts can Learn how to Arrange an Amazing Baby Shower »
Related News
Asia – Pacific e-Health Market value worth USD 40.05 billion 2021 | Market Data Forecast
Overview Digital healthcare (e-health) will notably adjust the manner physician’s training medicine. Digital medical dataRead More
Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market is estimated to reach USD 213.77 million by 2023 | Market Data Forecast
Overview Devices which can be used for measuring several compounds present within the body andRead More