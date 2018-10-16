Encryption Software Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 27.39% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell EMC, McAfee, Bloombase, IBM
The Encryption Software Market was worth USD 1.94 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 17.13 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.39% during the forecast period. Currently, encryption programming is used in a variety of settings including retail, defence, retail, education, enterprises, and industrial automation. Software enterprises over the globe are quickly adopting encryption software to enhance information security and upgrade business capability. Brand reputation, regulatory compliance, and data privacy concerns are anticipated to be the power factors actuating associations to exploit encryption software solutions.
The Encryption Software Market is segmented as follows:-
By Deployment:
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
By Application:
- File/Folder Encryption
- Web Communication Encryption
- Cloud Encryption
- Disk Encryption
- Database Encryption
- Network Traffic Encryption
- Others
By End User:
- Healthcare
- Government & Public Administration
- Defense & Aerospace
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Retail
- Telecom
- Education
Encryption Software Market Competitive Insights:
The leading players in the market are Sophos, Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell EMC, McAfee, Bloombase, IBM, Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited and Cisco Systems. These players offer data protection solutions for the Small and Medium Businesses (SBMs) and enterprises. Moreover, the organizations additionally center on the improvement of imaginative strategies identified with the propelled cryptography to give strong information security.
Encryption Software Market Regional Outlook:
Asia Pacific represented over USD 500.0 million in 2015, which is evaluated to increment over the conjecture years attributed to the absence of storage infrastructure urging the associations to store information on the cloud. This raises the danger of information data thefts and loss, heightening the market request. Moreover, the developing entrance of BYOD, IoT and cloud services has induced the business demand.
