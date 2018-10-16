Hybrid Integration Platform Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

|

Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market, By Integration Type (Data Integration, B2B Integration, Application Integration), By Service Type (Digital Business Services, Professional Services), By Organization Size, By Vertical – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Major giants like Software AG, Informatica, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation are concentrating on the hybrid integration platform market due to increasing demand for hybrid integration platform solutions across various industry verticals. Increasing demand for integration of premise and cloud based platforms is one major factor driving the growth of hybrid integration platform market. This kind of integration helps in achieving improved business value by connecting the entire enterprise.

North America region holds the largest market share of global hybrid integration platform market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for integration of cloud based and on premise applications in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies. Increasing need to host applications, data and services on cloud is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of hybrid integration platform market.

Hybrid Integration Platform Market has been segmented on the basis of integration type, service type, organization size and vertical. The integration type segment is bifurcated into data integration, cloud integration, B2B integration and application integration. Out of which, the application integration type segment is expected to hold the largest market share of hybrid integration platform market. Connecting different kind of applications has become a priority so many small and large enterprises are implementing application integration type. This helps in improving overall business efficiency and enhancing the scalability and also reducing IT costs. Implementation of application integration is one major factor driving the growth of hybrid integration platform market.

Hybrid integration platform is basically a combination of cloud based system and on premise in order to support integration of different platforms. Hybrid integration platform helps in providing a perfect balance in integrating both cloud and on premise systems.

The global hybrid integration platform market is expected to grow at approx. USD 40 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in hybrid integration platform market are – Software AG (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Dell Boomi (U.S.), MuleSoft (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Liaison Technologies (U.S.), WSO2 (U.S.), Red Hat (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

Hybrid integration platform market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Integration Type

• Data Integration

• Cloud Integration

• B2B Integration

• Application Integration

By Service Type

Digital Business Services

• Managed File Transfer

• Enterprise Service Bus

• Software as a Service

• Endpoint Integration

• Data Integration Tools

• Application Programming Interface Management

• Communication Gateway Services

• Message Oriented Middleware

• B2B Gateway

Professional Services

• Support & Maintenance

• Training & Consulting

By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail

• Government & Public Sector

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of hybrid integration platform market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in hybrid integration platform market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and growing need for integrating on premise and cloud based platforms in that region.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Government Bodies

• Hybrid Integration Platform Providers

• IT, Networking and Communication Service Providers

• Data Integration Providers

• System Integrators

• Training and Education Service Providers

• Support and Maintenance Service Providers

