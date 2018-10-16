Middle East And Africa Organophosphate Pesticides Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

|

Organophosphate Pesticides are one of the most commonly used groups of pesticides. In terms of significance, Organophosphate insecticides hold approximately 30% of the market share in the global insecticides’ market by types.

Organophosphate pesticides are used for various crop types such as oil seeds, fruits & vegetables, grains & cereals. The organophosphate substances operate by hindering the enzyme acetyl cholinesterase, which in turn causes nervous and respiratory damages leading to the pest’s death. These pesticides are also comparatively low priced and extensively applicable.

The Middle East and Africa Organophosphate Pesticides Market was worth USD 430 Million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.67%, to reach USD 540 Million by 2023.

The growth of the Middle East and Africa Organophosphate Pesticides market is majorly driven by factors such as rising population, wide range of pest control applications of organophosphate pesticides, lower price, and easy availability. However, safer alternatives, volatile economies, and various environmental and health hazards linked with the chemicals from these pesticides are the major restraining factors for the market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa Organophosphate Pesticides market is segmented based on Ingredients, Type, and Application. The market for Organophosphate Pesticides, on the basis of Ingredients, is classified into Malathion, Diazinon, Glyphosate, Methamidophos, Dimethoate, Chloropyriphos, Parathion, and Other Organophosphates. On the basis of type, the Organophosphate Pesticides market is segmented into Herbicide, Fungicide, Insecticide, and others. On the basis of Application, the Organophosphate Pesticides market is segmented into Crop Based and Non Crop Based. Crop Based segment is further sub-segmented into Oil seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Cereals, whereas Non Crop Based segment is further sub-segmented into Turf & Ornamental Grass and others. By application, grains & cereals lead the market for Organophosphate Pesticides and this trend is anticipated to remain during the forecast period.

The market has been geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa region is one of the fastest growing markets for Organophosphate Pesticides and is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income levels, and increasing food security in this region.

Accounting for approximately 30% of the pesticides market share, the Organophosphate Pesticides market draws great deal of financing from agricultural input companies. The major companies dominating this market are Monsanto, DOW Agriscience LLC, Bayer Cropscience, Syngenta AG, BASF, Dupont, American Vanguard Corp, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and Nufarm.

