Middle East And Africa Osteotomy Plates Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023 )

|

The plates that are utilized in carrying out an orthopaedic surgery are called as Osteotomy plates. The surgery might be either decrease or increase the length of the bone. This, in turn, is done for bone problems like osteoarthritis, bone diseases, dysplasia, and bone injuries.

Highly prevailing bone-associated disorders due to unhealthy eating or improper lifestyle majorly drive this market. Additionally, higher number of road accidents, old people growing in number, and higher acceptance towards surgeries for secure detection and treating of bone disorders are also boosting the market.

The Middle East and Africa Osteotomy Plates Market was worth USD xx million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx million by 2023.

The market is segmented based on Material into Metal Osteotomy Plates and Polymer Osteotomy Plates. The former is segmented into Titanium Osteotomy Plates and Stainless Steel. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Knee Surgery and Hip Surgery. Based on End User, market is categorized into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Geographically, the Middle East and Africa market is segmented into Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa is going to show high growth rate in future because of presence of developing countries.

Major product manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa market are Arthrex, Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Acumed, LLC, Wright Medical Group N.V., Implantate AG, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GROUP FH ORTHO, Amplitude Surgical.

