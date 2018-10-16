Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Market By Device, EndUser

|

Non-surgical fat reduction include minimal invasive treatment which reduce fat deposition from the various parts of the body. They selectively breakdown the fat cells to remove the stubborn fat from areas such as abdomen, arms, thighs among others. The advantage of the non-surgical fat reduction include no scar or incisions, no general anesthesia, little or no downtime is required and minimum side effects.

Global non-surgical fat reduction market is projected to expand at significant rate due to rise in the unhealthy weight gain around the globe. Furthermore, improper eating habits, no or less exercise, and over dependency on medication leading to the abnormal growth of fat. Moreover, advancements in technologies that reduced the risk, improve efficiency and quick results are expected to boost the non-surgical fat reduction market. Surge in adaptation for noninvasive techniques and rise in diseases such as obesity will positively affecting the growth of the non-surgical fat reduction market. However, high cost of the procedure is expected to hamper the growth of non-surgical fat reduction market.

The global Non-Surgical fat reduction market is divided into following categories-

1. Device

• Laser Surgery Devices

• Ultra Sound Devices

• RF Devices

• Others

2. End-users

• Hospitals

• Beauty Clinics

• Others

Non-surgical fat reduction market Geographical segmentation:

on the basis of the geographical regions, the global Non-Surgical Fat Reduction market is divided into five key regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America non-surgical fat reduction market have major share in global nonsurgical fat reduction market owing to the rise in demand for the non-invasive surgical procedures for reduction of fat and recent approvals of new technologies such as SculpSure in the U.S. market.

Non-Surgical Fat reduction Market Leaders:

Some of the key players in global Non-Surgical Fat reduction market include Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Sciton, Inc. (U.S.), Fotona d.d. (U.S.), Lynton Lasers Ltd. (UK), Venus Concept Canada Corp., Cynosure, Inc. (Hologic Inc.) (U.S.), Solta Medical Inc. (Thermage) (U.S.), Lutronic Corporation (South Koria), Syneron Medical Ltd. (U.S.). Some of the market innovations include Hologic Inc. acquiring Cynosure, Inc., in 2017, a leading player in aesthetic systems and technologies.

