Precise Study on Latte Powder Market Covering Trends, Industry Share and Forecast to 2025

|

Latte is a coffee drink made with steamed milk and espresso, contains milk powder, non-dairy creamer, and caffeine. Latte is originated from Italy and become popular among urban populations. Latte Powder comes in a wide variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, mango, turmeric, and many others which in turn adds to its different product lines in the market. Latte powder contains non-fat milk which in turn proves to be a savor for the people with bad cholesterol. Latte powder makes it easier to make a delicious coffee at home or anywhere as it comes in small sachets. Latte powder contains tricalcium phosphate which is an essential mineral for bone development and bodily functions.

Latte Powder Market: Segmentation

Latte powder is segmented on the basis of packaging, flavors, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of packaging, the latte powder market is segmented into sachets, glass bottles, and retail packaging. Sachets packaging is mostly purchased by common people which makes it convenient to carry and for its utilization, glass bottles are mostly purchased by restaurants and hotels whereas retail packaging is more purchased by the consumers for their household.

On the basis of flavors, the latte powder market is segmented into vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, peppermint, green tea lattes, turmeric lattes, mango, and many others. On the basis of end use, the latte powder market is being segmented into Hotels, Restaurants, cafes and household use. On the basis of distribution channel, the Latte powder market is segmented into convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty store and online channel. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher value and volume share during the forecast period. The field of e-commerce/ online channel is rapidly growing as they offer exclusive offers and discounts and providing easy delivery of the product, this is expected to grow during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the Latte powder market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and MEA.

Latte Powder Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing demand for ready-made, easy-to-use products are playing a key role to drive the latte powder market during the forecast period. The sachets of latte powder are easier to carry in today’s fast-paced life thereby, driving the growth of the market. The latte powder has gain an extensive popularity thus is easily available in the market. Also, the increasing competition among latte powder manufacturer results in great deals, discounts and offers for the consumers, this factor is driving the global latte powder market. Use of latte powder is popular among young people; this factor is boosting the growth of latte powder to a great extent. The latte powder has an increased shelf life which does not affect the quality of the final product, which is also another driving factor for the growth of latte powder market. Latte is also available as green tea latte which has cancer-prevention and heart-healthy properties; these factors are also going to drive the latte powder market to a significant extent in the forecast period. Besides all the beneficial factors, latte contains caffeine, and thus consumption of too much caffeine affects health which in turn hampers the growth of the global latte powder.

Latte Powder Market: Regional Outlook

A regional segment for the market of Latte powder is divided into five different regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and MEA. Among these segment, Europe is a leading market in terms of Latte powder consumption and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. North America is also expected to grow in terms of value and volume in the Latte powder market, owing to higher consumption of latte products. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers, rapid changes in lifestyles and awareness regarding the consumption of the low fat and refreshing products like Latte powder have steered the growth of the North America Latte powder market. In Asia Pacific region, countries such as India, China & Australia are the key markets in terms Latte powder consumption.