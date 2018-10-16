Sentinel Node Biopsy Market – Around the Globe with Top players Devicor Medical Products and Leica Biosystems Forecast till 2023

|

Market Highlights:

A sentinel lymph node biopsy is a medical procedure, which involves identification, removal, and examination of the lymph node to verify the presence of cancer cells. Lymph nodes are a part of the lymphatic system which is found throughout the body and is connected to the lymph vessels. Breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, stomach cancer, thyroid cancer are various indications for biopsy. The procedure helps the healthcare provider to determine the stage of cancer, its metastasis in order to plan a line of treatment for the patient.

Rising prevalence of various types of cancer such as breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer and growing emphasis on women healthcare are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing number of health problems women further fuel the market growth. Demand for diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer and the technologically advanced medical device is found to be increasing across the globe. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and overall growth of healthcare industry also influence the market growth. Extensive research in the field of reproductive health and diseases also boost the market. Increasing demand for new products and accessories with advent of technology in the healthcare industry also fuels the growth of the market across the globe. However, various factors restrained the market growth such as complications associated with the biopsy and unawareness among women. The global sentinel node biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

America captures the first position in the market for sentinel node biopsy whose market is driven by increasing number of women suffering from breast disorders and rising prevalence of breast cancer in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the availability of technologically advanced medical devices and quality care in healthcare institutes. In Americas, North America is the major market due to increasing number of market players offering biopsy devices and instruments. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2015, there were 231,840 new cases of breast cancer, and till March 2017, there were 3.1 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. As per the National Cancer Institute, 2016, in the U.S. around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed and in 2014, around 15,780 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,960 died of the disease.

In Europe, sentinel node biopsy market shows better growth opportunities governed by the ongoing research and development activities in the field of oncology. In Europe, there is an increasing demand for medical devices and availability of funds for research and development activities in the reproductive health. Germany acquires the first position the European market owing to an increasing demand for cancer diagnosis. France and U.K secure second and third position are respectively owing to the availability of tertiary care facilities in these countries and rising healthcare expenditure.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market whose growth is determined by the presence of highly skilled workforce and increasing demand for biopsy procedures in hospitals and specialty care centers. India and China exhibit enormous growth opportunities owing to ever increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in a number of women suffering for reproductive disorders, and increasing expenditure on surgical procedures industry by key players in developing economies throughout the Asia Pacific.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the major countries holding the largest share in the market. Increase in the number of specialty care services and rising demand for diagnosis of various types of cancer are the key drivers of the market. Africa exhibits slow growth owing to limited penetration of technology in this region and unawareness about sentinel node biopsy.

Key players of Global Sentinel Node Biopsy Market:

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

Leica Biosystems. (Germany)

R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.)

INTRAMEDICAL IMAGING LLC (U.S.)

Hilfe Engineering Corporation (India)

Surgic Eye (Germany)

KUB Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(U.S.) and others.

Intended Audience

Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Healthcare IT Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Segments:

The global sentinel node biopsy market is segmented on the basic product, indication, and end user. On the basis of product, market is segmented into breast localization wire, tissue marker, gamma probe, drainage catheter, and others On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into breast cancer, melanoma, colon cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

