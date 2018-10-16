|

One of the promises of the crystal accessory is to give glamour to every woman on her very special day. The hair plus that accessory will make the bride look amazing. She becomes the princess on that day. The hair is perfectly done and the accessory is ideally elegant and sophisticated.

Even a simple tousled look or a simple wedding style needs a very beautiful and attractive bride. That is why the hair accessories have become on the most important aspect in every bride’s total appearance. Using the crystal hair accessories like the hairpins, combs, and wedding hairclips(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-flower-hair-clips-c-1_6/) – the hair is perfectly styled and accentuated.

Short haired brides have problems in styling their hair. They cannot do so many styles with. But because of the hair accessories of the crystal, they can are prettier than ever. Wearing a couple on hairpins gives them a very dazzling look together with the crystal’s spark. The same thing is true for the long and medium length hairs. The brides are swayed with femininity with a hair accessory and style that gives them the perfect look of a perfect bride.

These bridal hairclips(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-flower-hair-clips-c-1_6/) give them a chic look. These crystals bring magic to the bride. Their dream of becoming a princess has finally come true. Using the crystal tiara and the headband made from crystal can really add more style and elegance to the bride’s hairdo. But the vintage look always remains the same. The use of comb crystals with flower designs is still hip most loved by brides. The most important thing here is to maintain the balance and the looks from head to toe.

Looking for a crystal for a bridal hair accessory? Choose the style and design that is ideal for the wedding theme. One more thing, do not overdo hairstyling so that the beauty of the crystal will be revealed.