Warehouse Management System Market Current Trends, Growth And Forecast 2022 |Top Key Players- HighJump Software Inc, Oracle Corp, SAP AG, Tecsys , Infor Inc.

|

Warehouse Management System Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market size is expected to garner $3,112 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the period 2016-2022. This can be attributed to the increase in inventory and workload of WMS in warehouse operations. Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

By component type, software held the highest marketsharein2015, and servicesis anticipated to show the highest growth rate. Among the various industry verticals, transportation & logistics is projected to dominate the market. However, pharmaceuticals industry is expected to have the fastest growth rate.

Access Full Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-management-system-market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow fastest due to increase in the adoption of WMS services and extensive growth in Japan, China, Australia, and India.

Key findings of the Warehouse Management System Market:

• Software is expected to exhibit a significant growth in the WMS market due to growth in adoption of this technology in the logistics industry.

• Transportation & logistics industry generated the highest revenue among other industry verticals pertaining to increase in adoption of WMS.

• Europe is projected to exhibit a substantial growth during the forecast period.

• Several industry players adopt partnership and product launch as their key strategies to offer innovative products and services & solutions to attain a higher market share.

• The dominant players include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor Inc., and Manhattan Associates Inc., and others.

Improved supplier and customer relationships

WMS reduces the delivery lead times and errors while processing the orders. The suppliers seek greater efficiency and productivity while implementing WMS, which strengthens the supplier‐customer relationships, and is a notable driver for the WMS market. The impact of this factor was remarkable during 2015, and is projected to significantly rise over the forecast period.

Costly deployment of WMS solutions

Inherent challenges associated with implementation of the distribution software such as lack of process standardization in distribution, less business savvy users, high rate of simultaneous active transactions, materials handling interface requirements, and other factors result in resource monopolization, cost overruns, and operational disruption risks. Smaller facilities with lower headcounts find WMS solutions too expensive to deploy. Many such firms rely on memory-based processes, antiquated systems, and paper-based warehouse operations. In the year 2015, the impact of this factor was prominent; however, due to technological advancements, this impact is predicted to decline over the forecast period.

Emergence of SaaS-based on-demand WMS solutions

The smaller firms and other companies seek for less capital investments and greater flexibility. The on-demand supply chain execution is expected to gain larger share of the market over the forecast period. SmartTurn, a WMS vendor, was among the first companies to promote this model. Several suppliers have provided their software as a service to get a foothold in the market. The impact of this factor was notable in 2015, and is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Access Sample Report Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1794

Warehouse Management Systems Market Key Benefits

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global WMS market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

• The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

• Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Warehouse Management Systems Market Key Segments

The market is segmented on the basis of component type, industry vertical, and geography.

BY COMPONENT TYPE

• Software

• Services

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Food & beverage

• Transportation & logistics

• Pharmaceutical

• Others (retail, household & personal care, manufacturing)

BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Do Purchase Report And Discounts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1794

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

• HighJump Software Inc

• Oracle Corp.

• SAP AG

• Tecsys

• Infor Inc.

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Manhattan Associates, Inc.

• Logfire, Inc.

• Softeon, Inc.

• Interlink Technologies