Middle East And Africa Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

|

Middle East and Africa Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market was worth USD 30.13 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.6%, to reach USD 48.32 million by 2023. Bone graft substitutes are used to repair bone loss using the bone graft procedure. Dental bone graft substitutes are used for packing the space left by missing bone and for stimulating the growth of new bone. The volume of BGS used in a bone grafting procedure depends on the location and size of the bone that needs repair. In general, far less bone graft material is used in a dental procedure compared to an orthopaedic bone grafting procedure.

Factors such as technological advancements in the field of dental bone grafts and increase in the number of bone grafting procedures are expected to drive the market. Arise in the aging population and peoples rising concern towards healthcare is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of advanced products and the stringent regulatory pathway involved are limiting the growth of the market.

The market for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes is broadly categorized into type, application and product. By type the market is further segmented into Synthetic bone graft, Xenograft, Allograft and demineralised allograft. Technological advancements have increased the number of synthetic graft options. The benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease. Because of these benefits, synthetic bone graft is the fastest-growing type in the dental bone graft substitutes market. By application the market is further analysed under Socket preservation, ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration and sinus lift. By product the market is further classified into Bio oss, Osteograf and Grafton. On the basis of geography, the Middle East and Africa market is analysed under various regions namely Middle East and Africa.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/mea-dental-bone-graft-substitutes-market-7137/request-sample

Prominent players in this market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich (Switzerland) DENTSPLY International (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.), ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), LifeNet Health (U.S.), and Dentium (Korea).

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Contact no: +1-888-702-9626

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

www.marketdataforecast.com