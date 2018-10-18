Main Menu

Acordis Technology & Solutions Partners with Carbon Black.

October 18, 2018

Carbon Black is an innovative company dedicated to improving and solving the challenges surrounding endpoint security. New and emerging cyber-attacks drive the company forward and are transforming cyber security. The company is delivering a new generation of cloud-delivered security solutions designed to protect consumers against new and most advanced cyber-attacks.

