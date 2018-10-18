Main Menu

Acordis Technology & Solutions Partners with Nutanix and Verkada

| October 18, 2018

Nutanix is a cloud computing software company that specializes in hyper-converged infrastructure appliances and software-defined storage. Their Enterprise Cloud OS software provides private, public, and distributed cloud operating environments with a single-point control. This allows for any user to manage their IT infrastructure and applications at any scale.

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

HOW TO WRITE A GOOD BRIEF

A well-written creative brief is the foundation of a successful marketing campaign, re-brand or packagingRead More

Industrial Projects

Silicon Valley with well established infrastructure and having utmost manpower altogether makes to provide soundRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *