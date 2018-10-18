Global Residential Air Purifier Market is Expected to Expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% Over the Forecast Period i.e. 2016-2024

|

Air pollution has emerged as the major factor for triggering frequency of deaths and health issues due to air pollution within the homes and significantly driving the demand of residential air purifiers. According to the report of World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2012, on household air pollution has stated that indoor air pollution is one of the top five environmental health risks which cause one out of eight people deaths. Moreover, approximately 430,000 premature deaths were reported in the European region due to frequent exposure of people with toxic levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Many new players has entered the market after observing the potential and rising demand for air purifiers to maintain healthy environment within homes.

For instance, in India air quality has been degrading from the past few years owing to air pollution from new constructions and vehicle emission. These has augment the demand for air purifiers and new companies such as Kent RO Systems and Hindustan Sanitary ware India Ltd (HSIL) entered into residential air purifier business.

“Global Residential Air Purifier Market Analysis, 2016-2024” covers the present ground scenario and future opportunity prospects for the market players to analyze the target markets across the globe. Moreover, the competitive analysis includes the in-depth analysis of the major players and leaders in residential air purifier industry. The market study conducted on the basis of primary as well as secondary research where the analysts fragment the data from various databases such as Bloomberg, Factiva, Owler and others. Our primary research team conducted various interviews, surveys and group discussions of industry professionals, Residential air purifier manufacturers, aftermarket vendors and component suppliers to analyze the future prospects of the overall residential air purifier industry.

Based on product type segmentation, dust collector segment acquired 44% market share whereas fume & smoke collector segment accounted for 56% revenue share total residential air purifier market share revenue in 2016.

Global Residential Air Purifier Market Segmentation can be classified on the basis of:-

Based on Technology

• High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Ionizers

• Ozone Generator

• Electrostatic Precipitator

• Others (Activated Carbon, Ultra-Violet(UV) Technology)

Based on Product Type

• Fume & Smoke Collector

• Dust Collector

Based on Distribution Channel

• Online Channel

• Retail Stores

Based on Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%)}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%)}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%)}

• The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Rome) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%)}

Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Air purifier companies are observing sudden upsurge in sales in the developing countries majorly China and India as consumers resort to fear buying with air pollution in these countries breaching critical limit. Rising pervasiveness of airborne infections and diseases such as asthma, cancer and irritation and growing consciousness about chronic health problems instigated due to indoor air pollution is fast-tracking the sales of residential air purifiers. Further, rising demand for energy efficient air purifiers by consumers is also one of the key factors which are boosting the growth of energy efficient residential air purifier market.

With the growing sales and future prospects of the market has led the market players to invest on R&D activities for new and better air purifier products. Many air purifier manufacturers have introduced smaller and portable air purifiers. For instance, there are air purifiers in the market that consumers can simply stash in their luggage and take to hotels or can keep them in their cars.

“Global Residential Air Purifier Market Report” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape and current position of major players in the market space. The report also includes Porter’s five force model, SWOT analysis, company profiling, business strategies of market players and their business models. The global residential air purifier market report also recognizes value chain analysis to understand the cost differentiation to provide a competitive advantage to the existing and new entry players.

