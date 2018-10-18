Godrej Devanahalli Plots – Pre Launch Project in Bangalore

|

Godrej Devanahalli is the most awaited and upcoming pre-launch project from Godrej Properties. It is the good news for candidates who are willing to invest in upcoming pre-launch luxurious projects in Devanahalli Bangalore. All of the interested buyers are invited to book their plots for secure future ahead.

Godrej Properties is a Mumbai-based developer who has teamed up with M.S. Ramaiah Group to launch a 100-acre township in North Bangalore, according to the sources. By considering the 50:50 profit, the venture will introduce 10 million sq. ft. of private spaces like condos, apartments, land and plotted developments. Godrej Properties stands out among the most renowned developers in Bangalore and it is launching yet another venture named Godrej Devanahalli plots, which consist of 2BHK and 3BHK units composed of all the modern amenities and world-class specifications as per Vastu standards. It has homes with best elements of installations and noteworthy specifications.

At Godrej Platinum, life is a blessing from heaven in Hebbal. It is a well-planned project which features a huge range of comforts and lavish amenities as well as great views of Hebbal Lake. So relax your mind as you come back from work to embrace the mesmerizing views. So, come and be a part of experience known as Godrej Platinum. Located at the north of Bangalore, Hebbal is strategically located to redefine its stature over the next five years. When considering the private ventures and projects which are supposed to be announced in next few months, with Hebbal Lake located in the middle, the 2000 private apartments are located to come up in the project. All of the units are ranging around Rs. 1 Cr and over 1000 units are ranging from Rs. 2.5 Cr.

The project is the part of two section – one section of development is located around Manyata Embassy Business Park and other part is located around the range of 3km on Bellary Road from Hebbal Lake. It is known to be a great opportunity for investment for several employees living here and several IT companies are showing their interest to operate the same. It has a range of world-class spaces and you can easily commute to your work within 20 to 25 minutes. The area is going to witness a lot of infrastructure developments.

The eastern part of the city is well connected to Whitefield, Marathahalli, and Old Airport Road which have seen huge property values up to 32% year after year.

Godrej Devanahalli is a residential development from Godrej Properties in Bangalore. This project is known to have architecture which blends well with luxurious amenities making it the ideal residence. The project is offering well-designed and spacious 2BHK and 3BHK units offering best in comfort, style and quality of living. Devanahalli is a world-class locality in Bangalore offering luxurious lifestyle apartments to a huge number of professionals working in the locality. It is a well-known residential hub among the IT professionals and is offering well-structured apartments at best prices.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://godrejdevanahalli.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Devanahalli Plots Properties.