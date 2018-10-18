Human Capital Management Software Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth And Forecast Report By 2025
18 October 2018: This report studies the global Human Capital Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Human Capital Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
- Workday, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Kronos, Inc.
- Automatic Data Processing, LLC
- Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
- IBM
- Sumtotal Systems, LLC
- Employwise, Inc.
- Paycom Software, Inc.
- Ceridian HCM, Inc.
- Peoplestrategy, Inc.
- Infor
- Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- EU
- Japan
- China
- India
- Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- On-premises
- Cloud
Market segment by Application, Human Capital Management Software can be split into
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Telecom and IT
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
