Nutrition Conferences

| October 18, 2018

“22nd European Nutritional Science Congress is going to be held on November 26-27, 2018 at Barcelona,Spain.The theme of the conference is “”Nutritional Science: Empowering Health and Well being”. The purpose of the Nutritional science congress is to understand the Nutritional values, uses, risks, recent advances in nutrition research and safe steps required in balanced nutritional diet to prevent nutrition deficient ailments in this present world for a healthier life.
Our conference website: https://nutritionalscience.nutritionalconference.com/

