Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market to Grow at Steady Pace; Continuous Technology up-gradation Primarily Drives the Industry Growth

|

The global Transcriptomics Technologies market is expected to grow at growth rate of 5.5% to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 109 pages.

The human genome is a complete set of genetic instruction, made up of unique chemical code within deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It contains a long chain of molecules with specific instructions that guide human’s development, growth, and health. These specific instructions are spelled out in the form of base pairs and organized into more than 20,000 genes. For such instructions to be carried out, DNA must be transcribed and copied into ribonucleic acid (RNA). This gene readout process is called as transcripts, whereas transcriptome is defined as the collection of all gene readouts available in a cell.Escalating demand for efficient diagnosis and treatment measures in the areas of HIV, oncology, and Alzheimer’s disease contributes significantly towards the development of this industry. The market is also experiencing strong growth due to the rising research and development activities in the field of biotechnology. Other factors such as rising government support, growing number of genome mapping programs, and increasing application areas of this technology provide a healthy platform for industry demand. However, data complexity arising in the post analysis of transcripts in the sequencing platforms is of major concern, posing a potential threat for market.

To request free sample copy:

Key Takeaway:

• Depending upon technology, polymerase chain reaction accounted for the highest share due to its associated advantages such as better precision, high sensitivity, and cost-effectiveness

• Adoption of transcriptomics in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery and research is increasing rapidly, captured more than 60% revenue share collectively

• The U.S. accounted for the highest share of the overall market. Growth is attributed to the strategic mergers and acquisition by leading players to expand their presence in the country. In August 2015, Roche announced the acquisition of the U.S. based Kapa Biosystems Inc. This collaboration has helped the company to build a more differentiated product portfolio for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

• The market growth in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to soar as rising number of key players are preparing to inject new investment.

• The industry is consolidated in nature, where a limited number of players control significant revenue share. Key players such as Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Affymetrix, Inc. emerged as the prominent players in this market.

• In light of more players competing in the industry, companies are actively engaged in expanding their product offering through new introductions. For example, in January 2015, Affymetrix expanded the arraying portfolio of Axiom Genotyping Arrays. The array would offer application in the field of animal breeding and agricultural routine analysis.

Browse full report with in-depth ToC on “Transcriptomics Technologies Market, By Replacement Therapy (Estrogen, Human Growth Hormone, Testosterone and Thyroid), By Route of Administration, By Disease, and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014 – 2025” at

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows:

Market, by technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Gene Regulation Technologies, Microarray and Next Generation Sequencing;

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World;

Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, and China;

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

Life Technologies Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Key benefits of the report:

• The report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• A thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

Find out more by getting in touch: https://www.analystviewmarketinsights.com/get-in-touch/

About Us:

AnalystView Market Insights is a market research and consulting firm that adopts a proactive approach to provide the diverse need for accurate and precise market research, custom research, and consulting solutions across geographies and industry verticals. We strive to develop meaningful and evidence-based research data that helps our clients, empowering organizations and brands of all sizes with strategic analysis, accurate data, and consumer trends for various industries such as Healthcare, Bulk Chemicals, Semiconductors, Electronics, and Foods and Beverages.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jose (Press & Marketing Manager)

Corporate Sales, USA

AnalystView Market Insights

Email: sales@analystviewmarketinsights.com

Tel: +91-757-498-5725 (Asia-Pacific Business Centre)

Web: www.analystviewmarketinsights.com