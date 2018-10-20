Main Menu

12th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety

| October 20, 2018

Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 12th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety during July 04-05, 2019 at Valencia | Spain with a motto to Explore Innovations in Pharmacovigilance, Drug Safety, Clinical Research & Regulatory Affairs.

Education No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Best Engineering institute in Varanasi

ASHOKA institute of technology and management give quality training to building understudies. We rouse, encourageRead More

12th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety

Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *