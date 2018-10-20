|

Commercial Roofing Materials Market is estimated to reach $266 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024. Commercial roofing includes abundance of roofing solutions applied on a building’s outdoor structure. These roofing materials can be prepared from various materials such as wood, rubber, stone slabs, asbestos, and others. Various application areas such as offices, malls, hotels, and medical centers pose a huge demand for commercial roofing materials. Growth in construction industry and re-roofing activities across different regions show an increased trend for commercial roofing materials market.

Rise in disposable income and growth in urbanization are the major factors driving the global commercial roofing materials market. Moreover, increased commercialization has also supplemented the growth of the market. However, rising price of volatile crude oil and other energy sources would increase the manufacturing cost and is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Rising demand of roofing products in construction of green buildings would generate new business opportunities for the market in coming years.

The global commercial roofing materials market is segmented into building type and materials type. By building type, the market is further categorized into low sloped roofing and steep sloped roofing. By materials type, the global materials roofing market is bifurcated into single ply products, modified bitumen materials, spray polyurethane foam, built-up roofing, metals and others.

By building type, low sloped roofing accounted for more than two-third of the total market revenue in 2016. Steep sloped roofing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2016-2024, driven by rising office, retail, and lodging construction spending. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Geographical segment includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players operating in the global commercial roofing materials market are GAF, CertainTeed Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, IKO Industries Ltd, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, and Braas Monier Building Group, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Commercial Roofing Materials Market with respect to major segments such as building type and materials type.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Commercial Roofing Materials Market

An exhaustive regional analysis of Commercial Roofing Materials Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Commercial Roofing Materials Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Commercial Roofing Materials Market

Building Type Segment

Low sloped roofing

Steep sloped roofing

Materials Type Segment

Single ply products

Modified bitumen materials

Spray polyurethane foam

Built-up roofing

Metals

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

