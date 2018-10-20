Euro Ophthalmology 2019
The 2nd European Congress on Ophthalmology going to be held during March 21-22, 2018 at Amsterdam, The Netherlands, which unites a one of a kind and worldwide blend of substantial and medium pharmaceutical, biotech and symptomatic or diagnostic organizations, leading universities and clinical research companies making the meeting an ideal stage to share understanding, encourage coordinated efforts crosswise over industry and the scholarly community, and assess rising advancements over the globe. The theme of the current year’s meeting is “Advance techniques and modern trends in the field of ophthalmology”. Meet noteworthy Ophthalmologists, Optometrists Researchers and Clinicians from United Kingdom, The United States Of America, Rome, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Russia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, Chicago, Korea, India, Australia and many more nations.
What’s New?
Euro Ophthalmology 2019 includes international attendee workshops, lectures and symposia, including a designated registration area, a refreshment break and gala lunch. Ophthalmologist & Optometrist can join the EuroSciCon as an international member to receive discounts on registration. So come and join leading experts and allied professionals from March 21-22, 2019 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands to keep up with the rapidly accelerating pace of change that is already having an impact on the field of Ophthalmology and will continue to in the future.
The scientific program includes Keynote & Plenary talks, Video Presentations, Poster Presentations and E-Posters. Furthermore, oral communications of (post)doctoral junior scientists will be considered. It is the goal of the organizers to make this meeting an event of scientific excellence, attractive to both industrial and academic scientists in Ophthalmology and its advancements.
Topics:
Eye & Comprehensive Eye Care
Smartphones and Eyestrain
Retina and Retinal Disorders
Cornea and Corneal Diseases
Glaucoma
Cataract and Refractive Surgery
Dry eye and Uveitis
Ocular Trauma
Diabetic Retinopathy
Oculoplastics and Orbit Surgery
Novel Advances in Vision Improvement
Diagnostic and Imaging Tools in Ophthalmology
Ocular Oncology and Ocular Pharmacology
Optometry
Neuro-Ophthalmology
Paediatric Ophthalmology
Emerging Trends in Ophthalmic Drug Delivery
Ophthalmic Pathology
Vision Science and Vision Therapy
Ophthalmic Genetics
Ocular Inflammation and Immunology
