|

For Love and Lemons Sale here. For Love and Lemons Kira Vintage Nightgown is available at Forlovedress. The Kira Lace Bodysuit features a romantic blend of floral embroidery and intricate vintage-inspired details. Accented with contrast silky trims and ruffles, this mesh bodysuit accentuates your figure with its chic secretary neckline and makes layering easy with its minimal thong back.