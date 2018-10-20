|

Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market is estimated to reach $36,744 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2024. Cell culture is transferring of a tissue of a plant or animal to an artificially controlled environment. Cell culture is being widely used in life science research and delivers excellent model system for studying the various characteristics of cells. A cell culture lab involves several assortments of equipment and supplies for growing and monitoring the cultures. Cell and tissue culture is widely used for applications comprising of drug screening, pharmaceutical development, biological research and manufacturing biological compound on a large scale.

The factors boosting the growth of the global cell and tissue culture market are increasing R&D investments for cell-based research and tissue engineering, rising incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing need for serum and vaccines. Rising applications of cell & tissue culture and growing demand for artificial organs also supports the growth of the market. Though, possibility to misuse animals and complication involving the cell culture techniques may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, outsourcing of research and personalized media solutions could provide several growth opportunities in years to come.

The global cell and tissue culture supplies market is categorized into type, application, and geography. The type segment is bifurcated into consumable products (media (serum free media, classical media, specialty media, lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, and protein free media), reagent (protease inhibitors, growth factors & cytokines, thrombin, albumin, amino acids, and others), sera (fetal bovine serum and others), contamination detection kits, cryoprotective agents) and instruments (culture systems (tissue culture flasks, multiple well plates, roller bottles, bioreactors, culture bags and culture dishes), incubators, biosafety cabinets, cryostorage equipment, roller bottle equipment, pipetting instruments and others). Furthermore, applications are categorized into vaccine production, biopharmaceutical production, toxicity testing, gene therapy, drug screening & development, cancer research and others.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players considered in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Wheaton Industries, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Promocell GmbH, VWR International, Eppendorf AG, Corning, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, and GE Healthcare, among others.

